Adesina Michael

President Muhammadu Buhari left many Nigerians in shock after he made a joke about the Inspector General of Police’s weight while responding to questions relating to insecurity in Nigeria.

The President was asked by a journalist if the country has adopted a different approach in the fight against insecurity especially kidnapping which is currently a big issue.

The President replied: “I have just seen the IGP, he is losing weight, so i think he’s working hard.”

President Muhammadu Buhari made the comment on Sunday, few hours after returning to Abuja, from a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

Reacting to the comment made by President Buhari, former presidential candidate and Minister of education, Obiageli Oby’ Ezekwesili said on Monday: And this is supposed to be funny? A President @MBuhari making a joke of the daily drenching of the country in the blood of his citizens who are killed daily without ANY consequence while he bears the title “Commander-in-Chief” ? Carry on.

Someday the Citizens will be ready

