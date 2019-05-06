Gospel singer, Gloria Doyle, has been bedridden as a result of Cholecystitis, otherwise known as gallbladder inflammation.

The singer has reportedy been battling the ailment for several years.

A GoFundMe account has been created for her by her daughter, Princess Sylvester, who says the infection also affected her right kidney.

She said: “In 2009, my brothers and I moved to the United States to live with our father, leaving my mother behind.

“Earlier this year, my brothers and I tried to bring my mom to the United States, given that we are US citizens, so she can receive the medical attention she needs but unfortunately, she was denied visa.

“We have been given the option to send her to London to get surgery but unfortunately, we have not been able to raise the amount of money we need.

“The medical consultant has advised a Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy and we are calling on the good people, friends and family out there to come to her aide financially.”

As at Saturday, $555 has been raised out of $15,000 target.

Doyle is reported to be currently admitted at Rapha Medical Centre located at 14 Muyideen street, off Ireshe Road, off Adaraloye street, Ikorodu, Lagos.

