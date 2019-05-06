Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and chairman of Forte Oil PLC Femi Otedola showers praises on his late dad Michael Otedola who was a major contributor to his success story.

The father of 4 says his father gave him a loan to start off his business which is a huge success today. Read his post:

It’s been 5 years without you Dad! Time truly goes by very fast but your memories remain. 21 years ago, when I sold the first house I ever built to buy diesel trucks I also requested a loan and you graciously obliged which became a turning point in my success! Rest on my dearly beloved father, rest on Sir Michael Otedola! 🙏🏾 F.Ote💲

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

