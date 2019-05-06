By Akin Kuponiyi

An Ebute-Metta Chief Magistrates’ Court, has further extended the remand order of a dismissed Police Inspector, Olalekan Ogunyemi, accused of killing a football fan, Kolade Johnson, till June 10.

Ogunyemi, 45, who has already spent 30 days in Ikoyi Prison custody following his remand by the court on April 5, will have to be in custody for another 35 more days.

When the case came up on Monday, the presiding Magistrate A. O. Salawu, further extended the remand order because the advice of the case which was been expected from the Office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), was not yet out.

Ogunyemi was not present in court today and no reason was given by the police for his absence.

The suspect, a resident of 17, Alhaji Ede Street, Igando, was brought before the court on April 5, on a one count charge of murder.

It was alleged that he committed the offence on March 31, at about 5:10pm, at Onipetesi Estate, Idi-Mangoro, Lagos.

Ogunyemi, who was serving in the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, shot Johnson, a 36-year-old father of one, to death, with his Ak-47 assault rifle.

The offence, alleged to have been committed by the suspect contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.His pleas was not taken

His counsel, Sola Adeyemi, opposed the remand request.

Adeyemi prayed the court to instead remand the defendant for next 14 days.

In his ruling, Magistrate Salawu acceded to the request of the prosecutor’s application and adjourned for the DPP’s advice to be released.

