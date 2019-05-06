The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election as the choice of light over darkness.

Mr Fola Ojutalayo, Chairman APC UK Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) made the remark in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Ojutalayo spoke in London, United Kingdom, where the chapter held a victory party to celebrate the re-election of Buhari in the last presidential election.

“The victory of Buhari in the last election in Nigeria is nothing but the choice of the voting populace who voted light over darkness.

“Nigeria was in daring need of continuous progressive ideas, and they have chosen Buhari and APC to buttress their point,” Ojutalayo also APC UK South-West Chairman said.

The statement quoted Mr Ade Omole, APC UK leader who doubles as the Director General of APC UK PCC, as saying that Buhari and APC success in the election should not be a surprise to anyone.

This, he said, was because the party had paid the price through excellent governance and infrastructural development across the country.

“I am not surprised about the victory, Nigerians are wise and very smart; they have weighed their options and decided to camp with the APC.

“They have seen massive infrastructural development in all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria, they simply compared the past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wasted 16 years with the thriving APC present, administration,” Omole said.

He said the President had changed the physical, political, economic and social terrain of the country for good.

Mr Jacob Ogunseye, Publicity Secretary of the APC UK, encouraged the party faithful not to relent in their efforts to ensure that Buhari and the APC succeeded in the next four years.

“Buhari’s administration is our administration, it must succeed, the war against corruption is ongoing, the re-occurring security issues are being dealt with by our security operatives.

“I foresee massive job creation and opportunity in the country,”the statement quoted Ogunseye as saying.

He noted government measures to revive the country’s economy are already yielding results.

According to the statement, the event was organised to also allow APC members in the UK to get together and network and deliberate on how to help the Buhari administration achieve its Next Level agenda.

