Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has said he will not disclose those who will be part of his cabinet in his second term to anyone yet.

Fielding questions from newsmen, upon his arrival from London where he had spent 10 days on a private visit, Buhari refused to dabble into the issue of cabinet list.

When asked what kind of people would make his next cabinet, the President replied: “I won’t tell you”.

He, however, expressed readiness to settle down and swear in the new cabinet.

Regarding the security challenges across the nation, the President said: “I have just seen the IG, I think he’s losing weight, so I think he is working very hard”.

Channels TV reports that Buhari returned back to the country on Sunday after a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

He had departed Nigeria on the 25th of April after an official one day visit to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital where he commissioned some projects.

On Sunday, the presidential jet touched down at about 6.20 pm at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport in Abuja.

Present to welcome the President at the airport were members of the presidency, security chiefs and other members of the cabinet.

Notable amongst those present was Abba Kyari, his chief of staff; Muhammed Bello, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

