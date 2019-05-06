British Airways (BA), the flag carrier of the United Kingdom, has rewarded top performing Nigerian travel agents in Lagos.

The airline said that this was done to foster relationships, honour and appreciate top travel agents, focus on updates on products and services as well as new initiatives in service delivery.

Tiarhan Oghenejode of Quadrant MSL.com, the agency that handles the media activities of BA said this in a press statement made available to NAN on Monday in Lagos.

She said that the event was hosted by the airline’s Trade and Sales Manager for Nigeria, Ademola Sanya, and that no fewer than 100 top travel agents operating across the country attended.

The Regional Commercial Manager for West Africa, Mr Kola Olayinka speaking at the event said: “It is always an exciting time when we gather with our Trade Partners at events like this.

“It gives us the opportunity to discuss and interact with them on various offerings and how to better equip and serve them,” he said.

Oghenejode said that Mr Bernard Bankole, the Managing Director Finchglow Travels, commended BA for remaining a strong leader in the Aviation sector in the country.

Bankole also the President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) thanked the airline for the awards and the training session for the various travel agents.

He said, “This will sensitise us to do even more for British Airways.”

The statement stated that some of the winners include; Finchglow Travel (highest selling agent countrywide), Quantum Travel (highest selling agent to the United States), Traveltron Reward Travels and HRG.

It added that Mrs Bukky Akintobi, the Managing Director of Bravo Alpha Travels, won a free business-class ticket to London, in a raffle draw.

