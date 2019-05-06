The Police in Abuja have detained the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the last governorship election in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke, the Senator representing Osun West at the Senate, had honoured an invitation at the force headquarters in Abuja before he was detained

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday protested the arrest and detention by the Police.

The party said the police action was in total disregard for the extant order of the Federal High Court.

According to the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbindiyan “This is highly provocative, an invitation to anarchy and recipe for a very serious crisis not only in Osun but also in the judiciary and our polity as a nation.

“The arrest and detention of Senator Adeleke is a direct act of violence against our laws, the institution of the judiciary and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“This is part of the grand plot by the All Progressives Congress to coerce Senator Adeleke to relinquish the mandate that was freely given to him by the people of Osun state, which was further established by the election petition tribunal.”

Ologbondiyan said the plot was to drag Adeleke before an “ostensibly compromised magistrate court,” over the same issues of alleged forged school testimonial that was already before the Federal High Court.

He added that such corridor to secure a stampeded trial and hurried conviction, and put him out of circulation, over trump-up charges. The heinous calculation by the APC is to ensure that Senator Adeleke is not free to be sworn in as governor of Osun State as they know he will surely obtain justice and retrieve his stolen mandate at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.”

According to him, the police arrested Senator Ademola on the guise of an invitation despite the direct orders of the Federal High Court, restraining it or its agents from arresting and detaining him on account of statement of result and testimonial duly issued by the Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede, pending the determination of the originating summons pending in the court.

“Senator Adeleke, as a law-abiding citizen, honoured an invitation by the police only for him to be arrested and detained in a dingy facility in Maitama, in direct affront to the order of the Federal High Court.

“The PDP holds that any arraignment of Senator Adeleke in a magistrate court, for a matter that is already being heard by the Federal High Court, is a calculated plot to cause crisis in the judicial system, enmesh the matter in unnecessary controversy as a pathway to truncate the course of justice in his matter,” he said.

