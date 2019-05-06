The Osun State Police command has secured the release of Prof Yinka Adegbehingbe, the abducted lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

This was confirmed to Channels Television by the spokesperson of the force command in Osun state, Mrs. Folasade Odoro.

Professor Adegbehingbe was abducted by suspected gunmen at Apomu town along Ife-Ibadan Expressway on his way to Ife on Sunday the 5th of May, 2019.

Though the police are yet to confirm whether any ransom was paid for his release, the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Abiodun Olarewaju confirmed that the lecturer was on the way to the campus in the company of security agencies, to be reunited with his family.

