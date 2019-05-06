Akwa Ibom Government says it has ended the strike embarked upon by Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) in the state one week ago.

A statement by Festus Sunday, Special Assistant to Gov. Udom Emmanuel on Petroleum Matters, said the state government finally ended the strike that led to scarcity of fuel in the state.

“The persistent fuel scarcity occasioned by the strike embarked upon by the PTD for more than one week in Akwa Ibom has finally come to an end.

“This is sequel to the resolutions reached at a meeting between Akwa Ibom government and representatives of PTD, IPMAN and NUPENG held in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government,” he said.

Sunday said that the strike had been called off in order to end continued hardship experienced by the generality of Akwa Ibom people and residents.

He, however, apologised to the residents and people of the state for the hardship suffered during the period of the strike.

According to him, the decision of the union to end the strike is based on the intervention of the state government in the face off.

He directed independent marketers to immediately revert to the government regulated petrol price of N145 per litre.

He said that failure to comply with the directive would attract sanctions.

Sunday urged the PTD and law enforcement agencies on routine duties in the state to always conduct themselves within the ambits of the law in the discharge of their responsibilities.

