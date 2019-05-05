Ahead of the World Red Cross Day (WRCD) on May 8, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lagos State Chapter, has called on youths to donate blood to help save lives during emergencies.

The Branch Secretary, Mr Olakunle Lasisi, made the call in an interview with NAN on Sunday in Lagos.

May 8 is set aside annually to mark the WRCD and Red Crescent Day and also the anniversary of the birth of Henry Dunant, Founder of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), born on May 8, 1828.

The theme for 2019 anniversary is, ‘#Love’.

The aim of this year’s celebration is to broaden the public’s understanding of the society by highlighting the diversity and universality of its work and approach.

Lasisi said that blood donation was one of the core activities of Red Cross because it helped to save lives during emergencies.

He urged individuals and organisations, particularly the youth, to partake in the blood donation exercise not only to save lives but for health benefits derivable from it.

“They will be saving lives without even knowing. Lots of people are out there in need of blood and we cannot over emphasise the impact it’s going to make.

“There are a lot of advantages when you do it. It makes you healthier, smarter, it refreshes you.

“It equally calls your attention to health issues you might be having, that you need to address,” he said.

Red Cross partners with the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) during blood donation exercises, NAN reports.

Lasisi noted that blood donation could be done quarterly and only those eligible after tests have been carried out would be required to donate.

The secretary disclosed that the society partners with organisations whose staff partake in the donations.

“If we have a good number of people who are voluntary blood donors, then LSBTS can assist other states that may be in need of blood.

“Donors can come to our office at Makoko Road, by Adekunle, Yaba on May 11. Red Cross Voluntary Blood Donations Certificate will be issued.’’

“Lagos State will also issue theirs, which will afford them to access blood for them and their families during an emergency” he added.

Other activities set aside to mark WRCD include a seminar for youths on May 6 and a football competition among the various divisions on May 18.

