The Nigerian Red Cross, Kano State branch, has organised a quiz competition among its divisions and secondary schools ahead of the forthcoming World Red Cross day in the state.

The Vice Chairman, National Red Cross Society,Mr Aminu Inuwa, disclosed this in Kano during a press conference and quiz competition with the theme: “what do you know about Red Cross and Red Crescent”.

Inuwa said the programme was targeted at broadening the publics’ understanding of the movement by highlighting the diversity of its works as well as the universality of its approach.

“Today the Red Cross movement is present in 192 countries with 17 million volunteers and 89 million members.

“The guiding principles of the Red Cross are humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality.’’he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Red Cross Day will be marked on May 8, to honour millions of volunteers, staff and members across the world for their unprecedented contributions to humanity.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

