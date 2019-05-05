Actress Anita Joseph has defended the rantings of her colleague, Tonto Dikeh as she continued to dent the image of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Dikeh has been saying nasty things about Churchill and anyone who dared to challenge or advice her to tread with caution.

But Joseph has defended her in a video, telling her to talk, but her advice has been met with backlashes.

In the video her Instagram page, Joseph said “Some people sha, some Nigerian sha, I see a lot of you people wey dey write stupid things. I know a lot of you, your marriage no good., but una no fit talk, because if you talk, what will people say? what will the church say, what will my neighbour say? and you are dying in silence.

“I support her, let her talk, that is the way to relax her chest, let her talk, you cannot tell her how to do it, you were not there and if you have never been in her situation, don’t talk. She is the one wearing the freaking shoes and she knows where it hurts the most. Respect yourself. A lot of you send messages to me to talk to my friend, leave Tonto alone, let her talk.”

Watch video here:

She then threatened to block anyone who would talk trash under her post.

“Stop playing God in people’s Life Let @tontolet be. If you talk crap under my post am sorry I shall block,” she said.

But some have criticised her advice to Dikeh to keep ranting.

One lizzybetsy30, reacting to her post said: “Not a good advice, call her attention back. We’re in a world of technology, they have a child together “legally “ and whether she likes it or not, they will remain family until they die. She better watch her mouth because the videos she’s making will remain forever, don’t be surprise her great grandkids will see the videos. I agree some people are dying in silent or…. but thank God I am not one of them.”

Also, an Instagram user by the name, Sunfaze_ot said: “@anitajoseph8 it is your opinion, for me I will say you are wrong/wrong advice, truth be told, this is a woman who has a son that will grow up someday, no one is saying that she shouldn’t speak out but the way she is going about it is wrong, there are lots of women who have been through a lot more than tontolet but they leave the man without causing any drama, at least if you want to speak out do it in the right way that will educate others/people looking up to you in different ways.”

