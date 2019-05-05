By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a security guard, Monday Odey for allegedly killing his colleague, Abdullahi Yinusa with shovel.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana on Saturday said that the command received a complaint from one Bola Ikupoluyi of house No. 16, Tunde Obitayo Street, Magodo phase 2, Lagos, that the suspect hit Yinusa with a shovel on the head and face which led to his death.

He said the suspect absconded to unknown destination immediately after committing the offence and that both the suspect and the deceased person were security guards working at the residence of the complainant.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect has been accused of stealing valuable items belonging to the complainant such as clothes, bicycles, among others. The suspect was confronted over his incessant stealing habit, by the deceased person and the suspect picked offence and threatened to kill the said Abdullahi Yinusa for challenging him.

“The Complainant, being their employer responded by sacking the suspect and ordered him to vacate the premises immediately. Angered by his sack, the suspect returned to the house the same day, under the guise of taking his personal belongings from the house, gained access to the premises and murdered the said Abdullahi Yinusa,” Elkana explained.

According to Elkana, after killing the deceased person, the suspect dumped the corpse at a canal behind their master’s house and absconded.

He said the Commissioner of Police Lagos State has tasked the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti to ensure that nothing is left to chance in tracking the location of the fugitive suspect and bringing him to face the full wrath of the law.

“Following a thorough and painstaking investigation by homicide detectives from the State CID, the suspect was traced to Iwo, Osun State and apprehended on May 2, 2019, adding that he had confessed to the commission of the crime, while the suspect would be charged to Court for murder.

