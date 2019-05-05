A Russian passenger plane has made an emergency landing at Moscow airport after a fire broke out on board, state media report.

Videos on social media show passengers using emergency exit slides to escape the Aeroflot aircraft.

Other footage shows the plane landing while on fire and black smoke billowing from it on the tarmac.

Initial reports on Russian media suggest all passengers on-board were evacuated.

It remains unclear how many people have been injured in the large blaze.

The aircraft is reportedly a Sukhoi Superjet-100 that had been bound for the city of Murmansk.

The Interfax news agency said it had taken off at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport when the crew issued a distress signal.

Reports suggest it did not succeed in its first emergency landing attempt.

