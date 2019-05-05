By Nneka Okumazie

Pastor Adeboye of The Redeemed Church is fiercely positive-minded. His sayings, with Faith in GOD, are almost as if he’s seeing something else or hearing differently, from everyone else.

This kind of positive mindedness is needed around the world because of increasing toxic negativity.

He sometimes shares strange miracles in the Old Testament to boost the Faith of others: Old Testament wonders that many criticize – using science, logic and rationality.

But science, in its entire might, is limited. There are so many unanswered questions and unsatisfactory answers in science. There are so many flaws in logic. And reasoning sometimes – with all the corroborations, can be wrong.

GOD is a Spirit. GOD wrought His wonders as He wants. He does as He pleases. Science is not sovereign. But GOD is Supreme Sovereign.

[Psalm 115:3, But our GOD [is] in the Heavens: He hath done whatsoever He hath pleased.]

There were different kinds of miracles in the Old Testament from those in the New Testament. There are always revelations of GOD however He chooses.

But GOD is the same. He can help His people whenever He wants and when He doesn’t seem to help, they agree He knows best.

The first miracle and the most important one is Salvation, which is why in major gatherings of The Redeemed Church they ask for those who want to – voluntarily – come to JESUS.

Repentance is the key to eternal life. Not healing from sickness or disease. Yes, because of the challenges of life for many, repentance seems reachable and solutions seem unreachable. But Christ wants repentance. No matter how available it seems, it is the greatest.

[Psalm 130:4, But [there is] forgiveness with Thee, that Thoumayest be feared.]

Life is fragile and frighteningly unpredictable. No one really understands who controls tragedy. Any individual can fall into deceit. Anyone can have challenges. Everyone gets desperate.

The model of committed Christians is to watch and pray. Watching can also mean doing all the necessary things in righteousness, then praying aggressively for advantage against evil.

In prayers, with Faith, lots of miracles happen. Some share. Some don’t. There are true testimonies that seem implausible. But that is why they are extraordinary, and are the Wonder works of GOD.

Glory goes back to GOD. There are experiences everyone has sometimes, or see in private that if shared openly, others will doubt. This happens in professional fields, in situations, etc.

They often ignore but believe that testimonies of GOD by His people are false.

There are several testimonies the Pastor didn’t have personal contact to make happen. There are testimonies the Pastor also shares that made him praise GOD.

[Psalm 107:20, He sent His Word, and healed them, and delivered [them] from their destructions.]

Around the world, individuals and groups often overrate how intelligent they are or the possibilities of their smartness.

They forget that the range of sight, smell, touch, feel and taste is limited. They forget that there are things they know that they don’t know, and things they don’t know that they don’t know.

No matter how incredulous it is –there are true testimonies that happened to people, because of Faith in GOD and His compassion. Rather, than leave it at don’t know, or can’t debate, they go on to judge and condemn.

Science that critics prefer can’t solve bitterness, wickedness, pride, hate, envy, unknown intention, evil, deception, greed, etc.

Scientists and engineers with all the solutions are often envious of one another and some look for ways to sabotage their contemporaries. What is the solution to envy? The smartest of Bible critics can’t answer.

Major services in The Redeemed Church are like revival and deliverance services: heavy on worship, prayers and Word of GOD. Testimonies come through. Not the Pastor, his power, not anything he can physically offer.

Same reason people criticize the Scriptures is the same they can never understand true testimonies.

Logic for them is everything. But GOD is not logic. GOD is a Spirit. To question the LORD, anyone would have to fully be a spirit. But maybe then it will be impossible because understanding will be better.

Yes, the testimonies of GOD in His Church are true. Anyone can choose to believe or not. But GOD does wonders. He uses His vessels. But GOD owns the Power.

[John 9:31, Now we know that GOD heareth not sinners: but if any man be a worshipper of GOD, and doeth His will, him Heheareth.]

[Acts 3:6, Then Peter said, Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk.]

