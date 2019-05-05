The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has urged industrial unions and professional associations to sustain the prevailing industrial harmony in the nation’s aviation sector.

It said that industrial harmony could only be sustained through peaceful and meaningful engagement with management.

A statement by Mr Khalid Emele, General Manager, Public Affairs, NAMA on Sunday, said the agency’s Managing Director, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, gave the charge during an interactive session with aviation unions in Lagos.

Akinkuotu said the call had become imperative as “no organisation can thrive in an atmosphere of rancour and disharmony, hence the need to embrace peace, both as management staff and representatives of unions.’’

He appreciated the unions for the cooperation so far enjoyed by his administration and enjoined them to feel free to use both formal and informal channels to communicate with management on issues requiring attention.

“There are many instances where the boat could have been rocked but the unions or associations come together and we are able to resolve the issue or reach some kind of consensus and it has worked well for us,” Akinkuotu noted.

The NAMA boss enjoined staffers of the agency to minimise wastages and other frivolous expenditure, to enable management to focus its resources on meaningful ventures.

Akinkuotu also decried the indebtedness of state aerodromes to the agency, noting that efforts were being intensified to prevail on defaulting state governments to pay up.

On the issue of Condition of Service (COS) among other entitlements to staff, the NAMA helmsman said NAMA management was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that approval was given by government.

He revealed that a meeting had been slated between the NAMA management and relevant government agencies to hold before the end of May 2019, targeted at a final resolution of the issue.

Speaking earlier, the Director of Human Resources and Administration, NAMA, Mrs Maira Bashir, said the interactive forum was in furtherance of the agency’s objective of resolving mutual concerns towards creating and fostering a friendly workforce.

“Over the past two years, we have coexisted in harmony and it is our prayer that this relationship anchored on friendship, mutual respect and maturity shall continue to blossom,” Bashir said.

