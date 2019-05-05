Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Dr. Samson Odedina, has urged the Nigerian government, students and all concerned to contribute positively towards bringing back the lost glory of education by involving themselves in activities that will develop the country.

Odedina made this appeal at the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, while delivering a lecture on the ‘Lost Glory of Education’ at the inauguration of the Joint Campus Committee (JCC) to oversee crisis in all campuses in Ogun state by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

He maintained that every social vices should be avoided since hardwork and honesty were the fastest routes to success.

He reiterated that education should be a priority for all, and not the government only.

“Education should be the responsibility of all. We cannot leave it alone to the government, even as students, who are beneficiaries, we have roles to play by comporting ourselves well, doing registration on time, even parents have responsibilities and government have responsibilities”.

He said industries and big multi-national companies are not also left out of taking proper care of education in the society.

“Even industries have responsibilities. When we turned out these students, these big multi-nationals, they are ready to take them up, but are they contributing to education. So, education should be the responsibility of everybody, including government, parents and industries,” he affirmed.

The new NANS Ogun JJC Chairman, Tomiwa Bamgbose, also called on his fellow students to be ready to take the destiny into their hands.

“Today, I want to charge and encourage us that, we shall reclaim our lost glory, we shall collectively bring back smile on our faces because the time is now. We will let the oppressors realize that it is no longer business as usual as Nigerian students are ready to put their destiny into their hands and today we say enough is enough to injustice in our institutions.”

“NANS therefore called on the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration to, as a matter of urgency, set up a panel to address the crisis in Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, because the issue has caused a lot of crisis on the campus and as a matter of fact, it has made life tough for Nigerian students in that constituency”.

“Examination has been delayed which has automatically prolonged the stay of our students on the campus,” he said.

”NANS also condemned the discrimination displayed by the Amosun administration in providing a lasting solution to these crises,”he added.

He called on the students of TASCE to remain focused as the new administration will restore peace to the institution.

“Our agitation is not about anybody but the system. On this note, I call on all stakeholders that have affiliations with Nigerian students to please review their mode of operations, in the interest of peace and self-dignity,” he said.

Awards were also given to the Provost of FCE, Abeokuta, Dr Adetayo Ajayi and MAPOLY Rector, Dr Samson Odedina, for their contributions toward students in the state.

