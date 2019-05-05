A financial and management consultant, Mr Abiodun Okesanya, has urged stakeholders in cooperative societies to make investments early in their career as provision after retirement.

Okesanya, who is the Chief Consultant, JMAS Consulting, gave the advice at a one-day seminar for cooperative societies on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar was organised by Amuwo Odofin Cooperative Area Office in conjunction with Amuwo Odofin Multipurpose Cooperative Union.

The theme of the event was, ‘The Role of Cooperatives in a Post-recession Economy.’

Okesanya advised cooperators to invest from the ‘little’ they were receiving as salaries or wages, rather than complain and do nothing.

“The salary you’re earning today is not the problem.

“The issue is how are you managing the little you are earning?

“Take out time for critical thinking. Ask yourself how much pressure you put on it.

“Ask, can your income support your lifestyle, justify what you’re spending on? Do you indulge in impulsive buying?” he asked.

The consultant further advised cooperators to make investments in ventures that would last through retirement instead of merely making savings that inflation might catch up with.

