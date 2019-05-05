The Darul Kitab Wa Sunnah College of Arabic and Islamic Studies has secured scholarships for 48 graduands of the college to further their studies at the Al-Azhar University, Cairo in Egypt.

The Proprietor of the College, Dr AbdulKadir Oba-Solagberu, made this known while speaking with newsmen during the 2019 convocation of the school on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to him, the convocation comprised 800 students for Diploma programmes, Senior Secondary School, Junior Secondary School and Primary school.

He stressed the need for parents and guardians to compliment the efforts of teachers by supporting their children to enable them to grow up to contribute meaningfully to development of the society.

Oba-Solagberu said that he would continue to do his best to contribute to development of the society through Arabic and Islamic education.

He also said that efforts had been intensified to ensure completion of the ongoing Darul Kitab University, Agbeyangi-Ilorin.

Also speaking, the Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, advised government at all levels to support teachings and learning of Arabic and Islamic education.

According to him, it will go a long way in curbing the persisting insecurity and other social vices across the nation.

He added that the knowledge of Islam would enhance harmonious working relationship between Muslims and non-Muslims toward promoting national development.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

