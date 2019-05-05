Manchester United surrendered a flying start by Scott McTominay to draw 1-1 at relegated Huddersfield Town and bow out of the race for a berth in next season’s Champions League.

United went into the game realistically needing a victory and when Chelsea cruised into a comfortable 3-0 lead at home to Watford, an away win for the Reds was confirmed as a mathematical necessity, even with one match still to play on the last day at Old Trafford against Cardiff City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men got off to a cracking opening when McTominay scored after eight minutes. But United’s impetus began to wane and Huddersfield, who will play in the Championship next term, fought back to equalise in the 60th minute through Isaac Mbenza.

MATCH DETAILS

United: De Gea, Young (C), Jones, Lindelof (Dalot 82), Shaw, Matic (Herrera 53) Pogba, McTominay, Mata, Alexis (Chong 53), Rashford.

Subs not used: L. Grant, Smalling, Andreas, Fred.

Scorer: McTominay (8).

Booked: Jones.

Huddersfield: Lossl, Kongolo, Hogg, Bacuna, Mooy, Lowe, K. Grant, Mbenza (Diakhaby 89), Pritchard, Schindler, Durm (Smith 45).

Subs not used: Coleman, Kachunga, Mounie, Stankovic, Daly.

Scorer: Mbenza (60).

