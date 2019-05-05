The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Command said it arrested 4,324 road traffic offenders in the first quarter of 2019.

Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, the Sector Commander in the state said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Sunday.

Oghenekaro said that the arrests were made between January and March through the Special Patrol/Mobile Court.

He said that the command during the period recorded 16 road accidents, which involved 104 persons, adding that 63 persons sustained injuries during the crash while six persons died.

The sector commander emphasised the need for road users to be safety conscious.

“During the first quarter of this year, 4,324 traffic offenders were arrested for contravening various traffic regulations within the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom.

“The offences committed ranged from driving with worn out tyres, driving without seatbelt, driving with shattered wind screen, speed limit violation, driver’s license violation and riding motor cycles without crash helmet among others,’’ Oghenekaro said.

He attributed major causes of road accidents to excessive speed, dangerous/reckless driving and drunkenness, and advised drivers to avoid the vices and to set out for their journeys on time.

Oghenekaro cautioned motorists driving under special weather conditions and rainfall to avoid use of worn-out tyres and use of cell phones and to also ensure that their vehicles were in good condition.

According to him, the command will continue to engage drivers and motorists across the state on public enlightenment and the consequences of traffic rule violation to achieve the corps mandate of zero tolerance to road accidents

He urged road users to be disciplined, courteous and obey traffic rules, avoid drinking while driving, overloading, use of mobile phones and excessive speed.

“We must share in the FRSC the value of think safety, act safely toward ensuring safer road, fuller lives for all road users,’’ he said.

Oghenekaro noted that road crashes were caused by carelessness of some road users who willfully choose not to observe the road traffic and regulations.

He said that members of the corps have been empowered under the law to enforce traffic laws as stipulated by law.

