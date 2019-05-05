Makoko Community, a slum in Lagos State received a boost from a non-governmental organization, Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (HOW) Foundation.

The foundation on Wednesday 1st May, 2019, doled out sundry educational material to the Hope Center School and more goodies in the form of medical materials for preventing and combating the malaria via the project tagged, ‘Give Malaria No Place (GMNP),’ which was in line with the ‘World Malaria Day’ recently celebrated across the world.

The NGO is set to distribute over 2,000 free mosquito nets, 4,000 free medicines for preventing and curing of malaria, while also giving sensitisation on the proper use of mosquito nets and proper malaria prevention habits.

The Managing Director and CEO, HOW Foundation; Antonia Ally, pledged further support to the community, especially the Hope Centre.

Responding to the kind gesture, the Head of Academics, Hope Centre School, Yemisi Akinode thanked the NGO for the gesture that was extended to the institution, and she used the opportunity to appeal to more spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of the pupils in the school. “Nothing is too small”, she enthused.

The traditional ruler of the community, Baale Jeje Ayinde, also thanked the foundation for bringing such initiative to their community and told members of his community to put to practice what they were told about the malaria prevention techniques.

To add glamour to the event, wife of the founder Dr. (Mrs) Chizoba Wigwe and all her children, including many invited guests in the spirit of the Workers’ Day, were there to make the day a colourful and very rewarding one for the Makoko residents.

In 2018, the HOW foundation sponsored the building of the Makoko Hope Centre Project, a project owned and managed by the City of David Church. The contribution went into the development of a school which now has over hundred students enrolled.

The HOW Foundation, which was formed less than a year ago, is the brainchild of Herbert Wigwe, MD/CEO of Access Bank Nig. Plc, the national and futuristic global organization, nine months ago has been sharing the same passion and drive around malaria, prostate cancer and youth development with leadership and mentorship programmes initiating various seminars and workshops aimed at providing youths with support to push them closer to achieving greatness in their careers choices.

