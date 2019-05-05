Boko Haram fighters on Friday engaged operatives of the Operation Lafiya Dole, killing five soldiers in a fierce battle that ensued after the terrorists attacked the military base in Magumeri, Borno State.

According to a statement by its spokesman, Colonel Ezindu Idima, the army said the insurgents came in numbers to infiltrate Magumeri in order to loot food items and other valuables.

Colonel Idima said during the encounter, the troops with superior firepower decimated scores of the insurgents and many escaped with gunshot wounds.

Idima further stressed that a pursuit and clearance operation has been sustained to deal with the remaining fleeing gunmen.

He, however, noted that there were also five casualties on the side of the army.

“During the encounter, the terrorists suffered heavy losses, casualty. Unfortunately, five soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops have continued to intensify vigilance and a high level of alertness to deny the bandits freedom of action.”

The army spokesman also stated that the Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Major General Olufemi Akinjobi has on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff commended the troops for their gallantry, resilience, and patriotism.

“He charged them to maintain the momentum and the successes achieved so far to ensure the final defeat of the terrorists,” Colonel Idima stated.

