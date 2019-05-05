Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna state Governor, has appealed to the Nigerian Air Force to end attacks along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The governor made this appeal on Saturday during the inauguration of military detachment base built by the Force in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state as part of the effort to end armed banditry and kidnapping in the area.

“While we recognise the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force, we also want to further appeal to the Chief of Air Staff to approve the deployment of the Nigeria Air Special Forces to help man the Abuja-Kaduna road, participate in the new joint security operations there, as well as consider establishing another detachment in the Kajuru area where we have continued to face ongoing security challenges,” he stated.

The governor believes the Air Force is capable of ridding the nation of all criminal elements in collaboration with the ground troops.

He, however, wants the Air Chief to deploy more of its personnel on the road and in Kajuru Local Government Area to curtail the menace of kidnapping and other security challenges.

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Air marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the decision to establish an Airforce Forward Operation Base in Birnin Gwari is in line with the military’s mandate to protect the territorial integrity of the nation as well as providing internal security of lives and property of the citizens.

“The Nigerian Air Force for some time now has been involved in various internal security operations either singly or in conjunction with sister services. We are committed therefore as a service to ensuring that the menace of terrorism, kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed banditry are addressed decisively,” he stated

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari’s support that led to the establishment of the 271 Nigerian Air Force detachment in Birnin Gwari, he reiterated the Commander-in-Chief’s commitment to the protection of lives and properties.

