Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Office on Saturday, May 4, 2019 arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters during an early morning raid at Uromi, Edo State.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 20 to 35 were smoked out from their hideout in a hotel at Uromi.

Upon their arrest, 23 phones and three laptops were recovered from them. Three luxury cars, Lexus R330, C300 4Matic and GLK 350 4Matic were also recovered from them.

The raid which was a sequel to series of intelligence gathering by operatives of the zone is in line with the directive of the acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu to rid the state and indeed the entire country of internet fraud and cybercrime.

The suspects have made useful statements and will soon be charged to court.

