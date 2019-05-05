Adeshina Michael

Chelsea went on to defeat Watford 3-0 at the Stamford Bridge after an improved performance in the second half of their encounter on Sunday, April 5, 2019.

The visitors dominated the game in the first half in which Chelsea showed sluggishness in the midfield after N’golo Kante was pulled out in the 10th minute of the match.

N’golo Kante sustained an injury and was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the blues clearly lost their balance afterwards with Watford pressing forward and creating g0al-bound chances in which Chelsea had Kepa Arrizabalaga to thank for a world-class save to deny Troy Deeney.

Chelsea, however, came out strong in second half with goals from Loftus-Cheek (header), David Luiz (header)and Gonzalo Higuain in the 49, 51 and 75th minute of the match respectively.

Chelsea now sits on the 3rd spot of the Premier League with 71 points which qualifies them automatically for next year Champions league.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, David Luiz (Cahill 89), Alonso; Kante (Loftus-Cheek 10), Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Higuain (Giroud 79), Hazard

Unused subs Caballero, Zappacosta, Barkley, Willian.

Watford (4-2-2-2): Foster; Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas; Doucoure, Chalobah (Cleverley 67); Hughes, Pereyra; Deulofeu (Success 83), Deeney (Gray 83)

Unused Subs Gomes, Janmaat, Masina, Kabasele.

Booked: Doucoure 90

Referee: Paul Tierney

