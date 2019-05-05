The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), has distributed food items to 700 persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno.

Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, the Federal Commissioner of NCFRMI, made this known at the presentation of the items to the Borno State Government on behalf of the displaced persons on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Farouq said the gesture was to combat malnutrition, support breast feeding mothers and improve the health status of under-five children.

She listed the items to include milk, cereals, beverages, egg and perishables.

According to her, the commission will also distribute empowerment kits to 601 graduates of skill acquisition programme at Bakassi, Teachers village, NYSC and Dalori Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)’ camps.

Farouq explained that the beneficiaries comprising 264 males and 337 females would be trained on grain processing; jelly, soap, perfume and dye making.

Other trades she noted include catering, bakery, horticulture, cap knitting, cosmetics, phone repairs, shoe making and farm skills.

