Seven motorcyclists were on Saturday arrested for allegedly attacking officials of the Lagos State Task Force on Environment, while 92 motorcycles were impounded for violating traffic laws in the state.

The Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, confirmed this on Sunday in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the agency, Mr Adebayo Taofiq.

Egbeyemi said that four Officers of the task force sustained serious injuries during the attack.

He said the officials were attacked while clamping down on motorcycle operators plying restricted routes around Oworonsoki, Adeniji Adele junction, Obalende, Falomo, Lekki Phase 1 and the Ikoyi link-bridge area of the state.

The chairman said the officials were attacked with stones, bottles and iron-rods, while on a legitimate mission to arrest motorcycle operators plying restricted routes.

“During the enforcement operation, some suspected motorcyclists started shouting and calling the attention of their colleagues in their local language.

“Thereafter, other motorcycle operators from nowhere started throwing stones, bottles and iron-rods at my officers.

“in the process, two police officers were injured on their heads with heavy stones, while two other para-military officers were attacked with broken bottles.

“Government will no longer tolerate the slightest attack on officers and men of the Agency, as only recently, a police officer with the Agency died as a result of injuries sustained from miscreants while on duty around Mile 12,” he said.

Egbeyemi appealed to other relevant stakeholders to support the agency in curbing the “Okada menace,’’ noting that it was now a rude shock seeing motorcycle operators now struggling for right of way with motorists.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Zubairu Muazu had condemned the attack, warning that the Police under his watch would not tolerate criminal attacks and assault on its personnel or facilities.

Egbeyemi said the CP had, however, directed the chairman of the task force to immediately charge all those arrested to court for prosecution.

“All the arrested suspects have been arraigned in court as directed by the CP, to serve as deterrent to others who may want to act in like manner,” Egbeyemi said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

