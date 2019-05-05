Two candidates, Stevo Pendarovski of the ruling Social Democrats, and Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, backed by the conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party will slug it out in North Macedonia presidential election runoff.

Both candidates finished in a near dead heat, with about 42% of the votes each in the first round of polls on April 21.

More than 3,400 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. Sunday as the country vote in the presidential election runoff between the two top contenders.

It remains to see if today’s turnout will reach the 40 per cent needed for the election to be valid, as the first round barely made it past, with a turnout of 41.8 per cent.

If declared invalid, the two-round contest for the largely ceremonial post will be repeated.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

