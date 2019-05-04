Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye is certainly gunning for the Kogi governorship seat in November as he has hired the services of Fulani singers to boost his ambition.

A video on Melaye’s Instagram page showed the singers singing, dancing and chanting his praises, calling him out to be their next governor in November.

The lead singer is Teema Makamashi. The singers were branded with shirts and cap bearing Melaye’s name, while intermittently, the lawmaker’s photo will scroll by.

Also, Melaye has been advertising his projects on his Instagram page in preparation for November poll where he is likely to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Watch video here:

