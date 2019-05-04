Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration is doing a lot from its end to tackle illegal migration to Europe but needs more support from partners.

Obaseki made the statement while receiving a delegation from Switzerland on a fact-finding mission on migration at Government House in Benin on Friday.

“There must be more commitment from all partners in tackling illegal migration and they should put in real resources for resettlement, prosecution and helping us create job opportunity for these young persons,” the governor said.

He said that more collaboration was needed in the area of enforcement and prosecution of traffickers at the local and international level.

He said, “these traffickers have cartels abroad that we need to deal with”.

He added that the state government was working to encourage regular migration via skills acquisition for youths and setting up of a window for regular migration.

“We are giving our youths hope that if they acquire skills and are educated, they will find a job,” he said.

The Migration Adviser, Embassy of Switzerland, Jolanda Pfister Herren, said the delegation was on a fact-finding mission to access her country’s partnership on Migration with Nigeria.

Herren said the team had earlier met with the Edo Taskforce on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration and was impressed with the holistic approach being used to combat the menace.

“We are here on a fact-finding mission to understand how the migration partnership our country has with Nigeria is functioning, what can be done better, the gaps and make some recommendations.

“The partnership is to tackle the negative ills of migration and benefit from the positive effect of migration,” she said.

