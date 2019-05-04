By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Unrepentant actress, Tonto Dikeh has lashed out at the Chairman, Board of Trustees. BoT, Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Prince Ifeanyi Dike for threatening to sanction her for being a bad girl and bringing the association into disrepute through her marital crisis.

Dikeh has been very nasty, insulting her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, saying he could only last for 40 seconds in a woman because he had premature ejaculation problem, among other nasty things.

She had attacked anyone who dared to advice her to tread softly with her American jargon.

Due to her utterances, Dike warned that the guild would sanction her if she continued to exhibit bad behaviour which had been portraying the motion picture industry in bad light.

“Totoh Dikeh is exhibiting bad behaviour that we will no longer condone. What she should realize is that every marriage has its own issue,” Dike stated.

However, Dikeh took to her Instagram page to insult the AGN BoT chairman, saying: “Dear Prince Ifeanyi Dike, fuck you sir and please shove your freaking sanction right in your butt hole! signed, King Tonto.”

She went on: “I hope this fastens your sanction from your board! Stupid fool, you have not sanctioned the actresses going to Dubai to open their mouths for old men to poop inside or the ones pushing drugs!!

“Oga shove it up your Ass nigga, if only there was an EMOJI FOR WAKA #THANKS.”

