The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), says some electricity supply feeders from Kukwaba transmission station supplying power to some communities will experience load shedding, pending replacement of the faulty breaker in the station.

AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Fadipe Oyebode said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He listed the feeders on load shedding to include L31 feeder that supplies Games village, the National stadium, Jewel apartments, Indoor complex, Human Rights Radio and its environs.

Oyebode also said that feeder L32, that supplies customers in Trademore Estate Lugbe, Lugbe Across, Lugbe Zones one to nine, Ako and Aso estates would also experience load-shedding.

He said L33 feeder, feeding consumers in Durumi district, American International School, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Christ Embassy and its environs was also affected.

According to him, feeder L35 supplying railway station and L36 feeding Idu Industrial Layout, Kuchingoro, karmajiji villages, Coca-cola and other neighbourhoods would also be load-shed.

Others are consumers in Trade mall, Lugbe, Pyakasa, Sun City, Moccido Housing Estate, Brains and Hammer, African University of Science and Technology among other surrounding communities.

He, however, expressed the hope that the challenge that resulted in the loadshedding would be resolved before the end of the day.

