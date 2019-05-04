The Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) a civil society organisation, has urged police commissioners and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to redouble their efforts in fighting crime within their areas of responsibility.

Mr Augustine Chukwudum, president of the organisation, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on Saturday, that police had the responsibility of curbing banditry in all localities across the country.

Chukwudum therefore said it was unethical for some officers to keep attributing increase in crime rate to inadequate manpower and patrol vehicles.

“Whereas, in the same police organisation, some officers are living above board by ensuring continued security in their areas of jurisdiction.

“NUF is very much aware that in Nigeria, there is no police station or command that has enough manpower or vehicles to work, just as it is in other developing countries.

“With this in mind, our senior police officers must learn from their colleagues who have the same shortage of manpower and equipment, yet are performing wonderfully in securing their divisions and commands,’’ he said.

According to him, governors collect billions of Naira as security vote monthly, yet “there is no form of security in many states”.

He said this was because money collected as security vote often ended up in private pockets.

Chukwudum said the situation had created so many problems for the police and the entire citizens who were supposed to benefit by way of security from such funds collected by the governors.

“NUF demands that state governors should channel all the money tagged `security vote’ for the purpose it was meant for.

“Security money must be accounted for, so that these governors can no longer loot again in the name of security vote. Enough is enough.’’

