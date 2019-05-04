The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, has assured the State Government that he would pursue the necessary legislation to support it in paying the new minimum wage.

Oleyelogun gave this assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Akure.

He said Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, had assured workers that he would pay the minimum wage in line with the law as the welfare of workers was paramount to his administration to ensure optimal productivity.

The speaker, who described Akeredolu as a worker-friendly governor, also said“ he is a man of his words”.

He explained that the House would support him with enabling laws that would help his administration to pay workers the new minimum wage.

