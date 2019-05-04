Mr Anurag Shukla, the Managing Director, Crown Flour Mills Ltd., says Nigeria has enough economic potential to feed its citizens.

Shukla said this at the 2019 Customer’s Forum and Gala Night organised by Crown flour Mills Ltd in Abuja on Friday.

“Investors should not be afraid to invest in Nigeria as this is where the action is with about 200 million people. There is just so much business potential really,” he said.

According to him, the proposed acquisition of Dangote Flour by Crown Flour Mills will ensure a wider range of products to their customers.

“We are going to provide all the support to ensure that our customers grow as our production is increasing, we expect that the incomes of our customers will continue to grow also.

“Today is to celebrate and appreciate our customers, to discuss with each other, listen to their challenges and look for solutions to the problems.

“It is also an opportunity to also tell them about some of the new things happening in the company.”

According to him, Flour business is capable of providing yearly maximum employment through its value chain.

“We produce for Nigerians and sell to Nigerians and our staff strength which ranges from our company workers to our transporters who take our products to the sellers and the bakers and so on, the value chain is incredible.”

Bolaji Anifowose, the Vice President, Commercial, Crown Flour Mills in his opening remarks appreciated the customers in attendance for their loyalty over the years.

“There is the need for us to support our dealers in different capacities, not just based on volumes like in previous years but also on loyalty.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

