A non-governmental Organisation, ‘Marie Stopes International Organisation, Nigeria’ (MSION), on Friday donated 20 sterilizing machines to some Primary Healthcare Centres in Bauchi state.

The machines, called ‘Autoclave’ were presented by Mrs Elizabeth Atondu, North East Regional Manager of MSION, represented by Malam Ibrahim Yusuf, Community Mobilisation Officer of the Organisation.

She said the facilities would help in reducing the rate of infection and transmission of diseases, particularly among women.

The Regional Manager said MSION also provided services bordering on family planning, maternal and child health care, safe delivery and obstetrics, as well as diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases.

She said the organisation also embarked on outreach services to complement government effort in health care delivery.

Atondu appealed to the state government and stakeholders, particularly religious and traditional leaders, to intensify their sensitization effort on the need for pregnant women to be attending antenatal clinics.

In her remarks, the Bauchi state Commissioner for Health, Dr Zuwaira Ibrahim, commended Marie Stopes for donating the machines.

She said the equipment would help those rendering health services in sterilizing instruments before using them on patients.

The Commissioner urged health workers to make judicious use of the equipment and ensure that they were properly maintained.

