The Nigeria Cricket Senior Men’s team, the Yellow Greens, will on Saturday depart the country to participate in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa Division 1 qualifier in Uganda.

According to a statement by the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), the qualifiers will hold from May 15 to May 23.

Prior to the qualifiers, the Yellow Greens will embark on a pre-tournament tour to Zimbabwe before heading to Uganda for the tournament.

It said the Zimbabwe Cricket body extended a test nation invitation to Nigeria, adding that it will provide the most appropriate preparation pathway for the National team.

The team will play 10 friendly T-20 matches over the tour period against club sides and franchise teams in Zimbabwe.

Kenya and Uganda will represent the East Africa region, while Namibia and Botswana will represent the Southern Africa Region, and Ghana and Nigeria will represent the West Africa Region.

The tournament has been scheduled in a round robin format, while the top two teams will slug it out in the finals to pick the only qualification slot.

NAN reports that in 2018, Nigeria hosted the ICC T-20 Africa Qualifier A’ Division 2, where 4 countries namely, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Gambia participated.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

