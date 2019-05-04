Kada City Football Club of Kaduna have appointed a seven-man committee to run the affairs of the Nigeria National League (NNL) club.

The club’s President, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna said the decision to appoint a committee was made after a joint Kada City Board and Management meeting.

The meeting was held on Friday in Abuja, NAN reports.

Hunkuyi said the decision followed the impromptu resignation of the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ekene Adams, which had been accepted by the Board.

“The Board has directed that all files, documents, properties, et cetera, belonging to Kada City Football Club, be handed over to the head of the interim management body, Heyman Abdullahi.

“Further joint resolution of the meeting directed that an audit team be appointed to determine all revenue and expenditure of the organisation from inception to date.

“This is to ensure a smooth transition of finances and responsibilities of the club,” he added.

