Suspected Gunmen have attacked the home of former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa.

Confirming the attack to newsmen in Sokoto, Director General of Bafarawa Foundation, Suleiman Shuaib-Shinkafi, said the gunmen attacked the house along with many others in Bafarawa village and the nearby Kamarawa settlement, all in Isa local government area of Sokoto state.

Reports reveal that a security guard in the former Governor’s house was killed and the gunmen also kidnapped one person, with the name Abdulrasheed Sa’idu.

Bafarawa village is experiencing bandits attack for the first time since the upsurge in the activities of bandits in Isa local government area and part of Sokoto east senatorial district.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Sadiq, , Sokoto State Command said he was not aware of the incident.

