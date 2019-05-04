The Campaign for Democracy (CD) in Niger, on Friday, called on the state government to implement the N30,000 new national minimum wage, recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Alhaji Abdullahi Jabi, CD Chairman, made this known to newsmen after the groups state expanded executive council meeting in Minna.

Jabi said that the measure would foster a labour friendly environment between the government and organised labour to develop the state.

“The council is calling on the state government to be labour-friendly and implement the N30,000 minimum wage to the workforce as signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

He also enjoined the government to increase pensions and gratuities of retirees as the take-home pay of some of them was not commensurate with current economic realities.

The Groups Chairman advised the government to pay the arrears owed workers and retirees in the state toward ensuring industrial harmony.

He said that the group would set up a committee to partner with the media to monitor implementation of government policies and programmes and track the performances of Chief Executives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in line with budget implementation.

Jabi however, condemned the increase in violence and social vices involving youths across the country and advised government at all levels to come up with policies such as value re-orientation, entrepreneurship, skills development and job opportunities to mitigate such negative tendencies.

He commended the Federal Government for its efforts in tackling security challenges such as Boko Haram, armed banditry, kidnapping, drug abuse among others, noting, however, that a lot still needs to be done.

“We advise every community across the country to form a security committee to help the government with information sharing,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

