The Osun Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, on Saturday in Ikire said Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, has further assured that he would bring prosperity and good governance to people of the state.

Alabi, at a reception organised by the National Ikire Peoples Union (IPU), gave assurances of the seriousness and commitment of the Governor to improving the living conditions of the people.

According to the deputy governor,

“Oyetola will fulfill all his campaign promises to the people.

“The Gov. Oyetola-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration will revive and develop the economy of the state through agriculture, tourism and mining, among others.

“I have the strong belief that the revival of key sectors in the state will lead to prosperity in all ramifications’’, Alabi said.

He explained that the Governor had transformed the state and also impacted on so many lives within his short time of emerging as Governor of the state.

The deputy governor called on the citizens to continue to support the APC-led administration under the leadership of Gov. Oyetola in order to make Osun greater.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Ikire, the Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Lambeloye II, commended the Governor and his Deputy for their relentless efforts towards making Osun great.

He said much had been done in the area of regular power and water supply with the rehabilitation of most roads in Ikire, revitalisation of hospitals and healthcare centres, among others.

The monarch described the Deputy Governor who is an indigene of Ikire as a true son of his late father, Mr John Alabi, popularly called “Oyinbo Dudu”.

He added that John Alabi was committed to the growth and development of the ancient city.

Lambeloye II used the occasion to confer on the number two citizen of the state the chieftaincy title of Bobasaye of Ikire Kingdom.

The title conferred on the Deputy Governor was for his total commitment to the cause of his immediate community of Ikire, NAN reports.

