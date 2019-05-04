The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has approved funds to begin the process for the upgrade and accreditation of Armed Forces Electrical and Mechanic (AEME) Mechatronics School.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin announced this in Abuja at the graduation of participants of Course 3 of the school.

He said upgrade and accreditation would enable the school to pursue a programme on “National Innovative Diploma’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 15 personnel drawn from the Army, Air Force and Navy participated in the course.

Olonisakin, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Defence Logistics, said that the objective of setting up the school had largely been achieved.

He said this was exemplified by the quality of graduands it had so far turned out.

Olonisakin also said the school was established to produce technicians capable of tackling complex challenges of maintaining automobiles in the inventory of the armed forces.

“The training of competent technicians is key to maintainability. This will enhance the serviceability of military equipment to meet all operational logistics and administrative requirements.’’

He said the school had been expanded to increase admission, including civilians, for subsequent courses.

The school, which was set up in 2015 following a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and German Ministries of Defence in 2011, had so far turned out 30 graduands.

