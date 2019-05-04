The Estate Rent and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria, ERCAAN, has warned fake agents and land grabbers parading themselves as “Omo-Oniles” to stay off Epe division, Lagos, as the association, in conjunction with relevant government agencies would launch campaign against them.

Chairman of Epe Zonal office, ERCAAN, Olayinka Ayodele gave this warning at the inauguration of its Epe Divisional office to encourage cooperation among real estate agents in the division and effectively enhance the operational system of the industry as well as maintain a high standard of conduct.

Ayodele, in his addres emphasized that Epe Divisional Zone covered Epe and Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Areas as well as Eredo, Ikosi-Ejinrin and Lekki Local Council Development Areas, adding that real estate investors in the division stood to gain immensely from the major projects ongoing in the Lekki-Epe axis which, according to him, would transform the entire region.

Highlighting some of the projects that could change the face of the region, he mentioned the Dangote Refinery which he said was expected to generate over 100,000 employment opportunities, the Lekki Deep Sea Port with a capacity to create about 169,972 jobs from Port operations, among numerous others.

Ayodele, who also represents Epe as a Director at the Lekki Free Trade Zone assured members of the public that investments in Epe real estate would be free of apprehension, as according to him, the zone was totally committed to the values and goals of the association, adding that it would never get involved in acts that could undermine the integrity of the association.

“We want our people to be able to buy or sell their landed properties in any part of the division and go to sleep with their two eyes closed,” he assured.

Ayodele urged members to take advantage of the Institute of Real Estate Agents established by the association to improve their knowledge and professionalism in the real estate agency.

He promised to partner and maintain robust relationships with the Secretariat and other branches of ERCAAN as well as relevant agencies of government, the media, local businesses and other relevant stakeholders in order to record outstanding success.

National President of the association, Elder Sunny Yemi, who inaugurated the Epe Division Zonal office said that the newly inaugurated zone would serve the interest of Real Estate Agents within the division and the general public.

He said, “In line with the goals and objectives of ERCAAN, the Epe Divisional Zone will not in any way shun her responsibilities to serve members who render honest and quick services to clients within Epe division, it will also go the extra miles to serve the interest of other stakeholders as well.”

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of Certificate of Incorporation, Nigerian and ERCAAN flags, membership certificates and constitution of the association to the zone.

Present at the ceremony were ERCAAN’s National and State Executive members, including the National Chairman, Honourable Femi Ayuba; BOT Chairman, Rasheed Oyeleye; State Chairman, Adeshina Kazem and former State Chairman of the Association, Godwin Alenkhe.

Also at the event were the Chief Imam of First Epe Central Mosque, Okebalogun, Sheikh Sadalah Abdul-Rahman Abiola, representatives of traditional rulers, religious bodies, market men and women.

