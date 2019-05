Big Brother Naija 2018 former housemate Angel Awotarigha married his Canadian girlfriend Felicia on Tuesday, April 30th in Port Harcourt.

Angel shared a photo of both of them rocking the Ijaw traditional outfit, and wrote: “See Ijaw people, thank you all for your love and support, I give you Mr and Mrs Angel Awotarigha”

