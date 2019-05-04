A US Department of Defense Boeing 737 plane from Guantanamo Bay skidded off a runway into shallow water in Jacksonville, Florida, late Friday, but officials said there were no serious injuries, according to a report by ABC News.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said 21 passengers were transported to the hospital, all in good condition. There were two “very minor” injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane was carrying 136 passengers and seven crew members. Flights from Guantanamo Bay typically carry civilian employees, contractors and military families.

“At approximately 9:40 p.m. today, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of the runway,” Naval Air Station Jacksonville said in a statement.

“Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation.”

The mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, earlier tweeted it was a commercial plane, but it was actually a 737 contracted by the Department of Defense. He later said “all lives have been accounted for.”

Authorities also said teams were working to control jet fuel which had leaked into the water.

The plane skidded off one of two runways at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The base specializes in anti-submarine warfare and training pilots. It is also home to Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

