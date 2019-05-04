The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Anambra has confirmed a multiple crash, involving four vehicles, at Umuokpu on the old Onitsha-Enugu Expressway on Friday.

Mr Andrew Kumapyi, the Sector Commander of the commission in the state, made the confirmation in Awka.

Kumapyi said the crash involved a tipper with registration number GDD 110 ZN, a Mercedes Benz with registration number NSH 620 PH, a Mitsubishi L300 bus with CH 259 KTU and a Golf with registration number 0AJ 122 ZAR

He said that four persons, including three male and one female, were involved in the crash, adding that two persons, male and female, were seriously injured.

He said that the injured persons were taken to the General Hospital, Enugu Ukwu, for medical attention.

The sector commander attributed the crash to the tipper’s alleged brake failure.

