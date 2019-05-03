Zenith Bank Plc has become the first Nigerian Bank to successfully launch its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) account control code, *966*911#.

This unique code stops unauthorized transactions and protects the account holder’s funds in the event of mobile phone, ATM Card or hardware token loss as well as account details compromise.

Speaking at the launch of the new *966# Eazy Banking account protection code, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Peter Amangbo opined that the Bank has always been at the forefront of innovating products that enhance customer comfort and safety at all times.

He also pointed out that all debit transactions on an account would be prevented once the account holder dials *966*911# from any phone and follows the text prompts. Such a restriction can only be lifted when the customer visits a Zenith Bank branch in person.

The Bank MD also stressed that the *966*911# account control code is a flagship code aimed at further enhancing account security.

