Mr Wale Elekolusi, the Coordinator, Journalists Against Poverty (JAP), has called for the continued support of the Federal Government to enable journalists to carry out their duties in the interest of the citizens.

Elekolusi made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

JAP is an initiative of a group of journalists fighting against poverty, humanity and corruption in public places.

It has been in the forefront to bring to the minimum level the situation of poverty affecting Nigerians.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation”.

The JAP coordinator, who tasked the government to provide more information for citizens during the election period, added that the information should be provided through transparency and accountability to the people.

Elekolusi said that the JAP initiative would be ready to partner with the Nigerian government to tackle corruption and reduce poverty to the minimum level among the citizens.

He said that the fundamental objective of the group was to create room for issues on development to be discussed, written and to amplify the voice of the citizens to know their rights.

The Press Freedom Day is a global celebration for journalists around the world marked globally in May.

The day has been designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press.

It is also to remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Freedom of the press is the principle that communication and expression through various media, printed and electronic media, especially published materials, should be considered a right to be exercised freely.

